Ariana Grande fans are gagged over new album Eternal Sunshine – and a surprise bonus!
New York, New York - The wait is finally over! Pop icon Ariana Grande has returned to the spotlight with what could quite possibly be her best album yet.
It's a beautiful day for Arianators!
Ariana Grande's long-awaited seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine dropped on streaming platforms Friday morning, marking the singer's return to the music scene after a hiatus. Her last album, Positions, was released in 2020.
The 13-track album appears to be Ari's most personal yet, showing her immense growth as an artist and individual.
According to Billboard, the album delves into her experiences after her divorce from Dalton Gomez and rediscovering her passion for music after filming for her upcoming role in the Wicked movies.
Ari has been steadily building the hype for Eternal Sunshine over the past few weeks, including the unveiling of a variety of album covers and its track list, the release of its first single yes, and?, and behind-the-scenes glimpses from its photoshoot.
She also participated in interviews with podcaster Zach Sang and radio DJ Zane Lowe.
On Friday, Ari surprisingly announced a brand-new music video for one of the songs titled we can't be friends, set to premiere Friday on YouTube at 10 AM EST.
How are fans reacting to Ariana Grande's newest album?
So far, the praise from fans online has been tremendous.
Thousands flocked to X to express how much they truly vibe and connect with the themes and overall mood of the album.
"It is indeed an instant classic, can confirm!" one user commented.
"i’m streaming right now and it’s one of the best albums i’ve ever listened to and im not even exaggerating," one fan wrote.
Another stated, "Her best album no skips."
It's clear the queen of pop has returned to her royal throne, and Arianators everywhere couldn't be happier.
This weekend, catch Ari gracing the stage on Saturday Night Live and teaming up with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo to be a presenter at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande (TAG24 Edit)