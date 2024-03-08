Ariana Grande fans are gagged over new album Eternal Sunshine – and a surprise bonus!

New York, New York - The wait is finally over! Pop icon Ariana Grande has returned to the spotlight with what could quite possibly be her best album yet.

Ariana Grande's seventh album eternal sunshine has finally dropped, and fans cannot contain their excitement! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande (TAG24 Edit)

It's a beautiful day for Arianators!

Ariana Grande's long-awaited seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine dropped on streaming platforms Friday morning, marking the singer's return to the music scene after a hiatus. Her last album, Positions, was released in 2020.

The 13-track album appears to be Ari's most personal yet, showing her immense growth as an artist and individual.

According to Billboard, the album delves into her experiences after her divorce from Dalton Gomez and rediscovering her passion for music after filming for her upcoming role in the Wicked movies.

Ari has been steadily building the hype for Eternal Sunshine over the past few weeks, including the unveiling of a variety of album covers and its track list, the release of its first single yes, and?, and behind-the-scenes glimpses from its photoshoot.

She also participated in interviews with podcaster Zach Sang and radio DJ Zane Lowe.

On Friday, Ari surprisingly announced a brand-new music video for one of the songs titled we can't be friends, set to premiere Friday on YouTube at 10 AM EST.