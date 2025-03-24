Ariana Grande teases screenings for new short film, garners Taylor Swift comparisons

Los Angeles, California - Brighter days are coming as Ariana Grande has announced select screenings for her short film !

Ariana Grande's new short film, Brighter Days Ahead, will be featured in select theaters this month. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The 31-year-old pop star's film accompanying the deluxe edition of her Eternal Sunshine album, Brighter Days Ahead, will be showing in four major US cities at the end of this month.

Per Billboard, the movie will premiere in Boca Raton, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City on Sunday, March 30.

Ari teased the news via her Instagram Story with a newsprint-themed "breaking news" post for a fictional paper called The Sunshine Spotlight – plus a link to the signup page on Universal Music Group's website!

Meanwhile, an insider tells ScreenRant that the Love Me Harder singer's movie is similar to that of Taylor Swift's well-loved short, All Too Well.

"It's delightful to see that Ariana Grande is continuing this tradition begun by Michael Jackson and furthered by artists like Taylor Swift," the inside source gushed.