Has Britney Spears secretly reunited with her estranged sons?
Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Britney Spears has allegedly reconciled with her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden Federline, after meeting with them multiple times.
Distance makes the heart grow fonder!
An insider revealed the 42-year-old singer's relationship with her sons is "back on track," per the Daily Mail.
She allegedly went to Hawaii to see them multiple times and even had them come to her house.
Britney shares her 18-year-old son, Sean Preston, and 17-year-old son, Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Last year, Kevin moved with the boys to Hawaii with sole legal custody, which made it increasingly difficult for the Everytime singer, who was also placed in a conservatorship at the time, to see them.
"Britney has been speaking to, and working on, her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden for months now," the source revealed.
It's no secret that Britney's love for her children has no bounds.
"The boys have so much love for their mother, as she does for them," the insider said.
A couple of years back, her son Jayden confessed in an interview that he truly wanted to see her again, especially when she was better mentally.
An additional source added that the mastermind behind the reunion was Britney's older brother, Bryan Spears, whom she recently spent time with in Las Vegas.
The family is said to be eagerly looking towards the future as they navigate through their new lives together.
