Britney Spears posts sweet video of "genius" son after latest controversy
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has been posting a flurry of content for her Instagram followers this week, and the reactions are split.
On Tuesday, the Toxic singer posted two videos of her 18-year-old son Jayden to her Insta page.
The aspiring young musician can be heard playing piano for his mom in one of the clips, and it seems like Brit couldn't be prouder.
"He’'sa genius and I'm in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he's mine !!! I was honestly scared that's not normal !!!" she captioned a post of her reaction to his performance.
In the footage, the teen is trying his best to play it cool in sunglasses and a beanie, stunting for the camera as his excited mama talks from behind the lens.
"That was really good! My son just played, oh my God!" she gushed.
"I felt it in my bones and my heart and my lungs and my a** and my throat and I'm scared."
Brit shares Jayden and his brother Sean (19) with her ex, Kevin Federline, and she is clearly overjoyed to be reunited with her boys after years of estrangement.
Britney Spears sparks concern after she "burned down" her bathroom
Before posting the heartwarming moment with her son, however, Brit had a string of more concerning posts.
After posting some clips of herself dancing in front of a charred open fireplace over the weekend, Brit doubled down with two more similar videos on Monday.
One video had a particularly worrying caption: "I burned my bathroom down today, ran like a maniac back to the house because there was a pie in the oven and I'm honestly tired of making sense of things these days !!!"
Britney has had numerous fire scares in the past. Last year she recounted an incident where her fireplace "blew up" in her face, singeing off her eyebrows and lashes.
In 2020, the Gimme More singer also reportedly burned down her home gym via unattended candles.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears