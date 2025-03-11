Britney Spears posts sweet video of "genius" son after latest controversy

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has been posting a flurry of content for her Instagram followers this week, and the reactions are split.

On Tuesday, Britney Spears (r.) posted two videos of her 18-year-old son Jayden to her Insta page. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears & VALERIE MACON / AFP

On Tuesday, the Toxic singer posted two videos of her 18-year-old son Jayden to her Insta page.

The aspiring young musician can be heard playing piano for his mom in one of the clips, and it seems like Brit couldn't be prouder.

"He’'sa genius and I'm in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he's mine !!! I was honestly scared that's not normal !!!" she captioned a post of her reaction to his performance.

In the footage, the teen is trying his best to play it cool in sunglasses and a beanie, stunting for the camera as his excited mama talks from behind the lens.

"That was really good! My son just played, oh my God!" she gushed.

"I felt it in my bones and my heart and my lungs and my a** and my throat and I'm scared."

Brit shares Jayden and his brother Sean (19) with her ex, Kevin Federline, and she is clearly overjoyed to be reunited with her boys after years of estrangement.