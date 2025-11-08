Britney Spears returns to Instagram with racy lingerie pic: "Own your boundaries"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has returned to Instagram after her latest dramatic exit!
The Womanizer chart-topper not only reactivated her account on Friday, but she also shared an eyebrow-raising snap with a telling caption.
In the photo, Britney donned a black-and-white lace bra with gray-and-black panties and black leather boots.
Under it, she wrote, "So much has happened this year, it's crazy... I try to live within my means and the book, 'Draw the Circle' is an incredible perspective."
The Toxic singer continued, "Get your ballerina circle, and own your boundaries."
"It's incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it's important to do you and keep it simple," she continued.
"I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later."
Britney Spears reactivates her Instagram after Kevin Federline controversy
Britney deactivated her account after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, made several shocking allegations about her in his bombshell memoir, You Thought You Knew.
Among them were claims that she endangered their sons, Sean and Jayden, and used drugs.
The Grammy winner has also garnered concerns after her recent erratic driving and worrisome posts, but nevertheless, Britney has viciously slammed her ex's book and the rumors that her mental health is in jeopardy.
