Britney Spears returns to Instagram with racy lingerie pic: "Own your boundaries"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has returned to Instagram after her latest dramatic exit!

Britney Spears has made her unapologetic return to Instagram after a brief hiatus. © Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

The Womanizer chart-topper not only reactivated her account on Friday, but she also shared an eyebrow-raising snap with a telling caption.

In the photo, Britney donned a black-and-white lace bra with gray-and-black panties and black leather boots.

Under it, she wrote, "So much has happened this year, it's crazy... I try to live within my means and the book, 'Draw the Circle' is an incredible perspective."

The Toxic singer continued, "Get your ballerina circle, and own your boundaries."

"It's incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it's important to do you and keep it simple," she continued.

"I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later."