Britney Spears makes dramatic move after ex Kevin Federline's bombshell memoir

Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram after slamming her ex Kevin Federline's shocking memoir claims.

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram after publicly slamming her ex Kevin Federline and sharing some eyebrow-raising posts.

As of Sunday, the Princess of Pop's IG has a message that says her profile "may have been removed."

The move comes after Britney slammed her ex-husband's salacious memoir, You Thought You Knew, where he alleged that the Womanizer hitmaker jeopardized their sons' safety.

K. Fed also claimed that Britney's supposed drug use is what led to their divorce in 2007.

Alongside that drama, The Woman in Me author made headlines on her own after driving erratically during a recent night out with a friend.

Britney has taken a hiatus from social media before, but the timing of her latest break could very well be due to the stress over her ex's allegations.

The Sometimes chart-topper publicly called out Federline's "constant gaslighting" on X, while also dishing on her "complex" relationship with her sons.

"Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank, and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," she added.

