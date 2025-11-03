Britney Spears makes dramatic move after ex Kevin Federline's bombshell memoir

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram after publicly slamming her ex Kevin Federline and sharing some eyebrow-raising posts.

Britney Spears has taken another hiatus from Instagram amid worries for her health and shocking allegations from her ex's new memoir. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

As of Sunday, the Princess of Pop's IG has a message that says her profile "may have been removed."

The move comes after Britney slammed her ex-husband's salacious memoir, You Thought You Knew, where he alleged that the Womanizer hitmaker jeopardized their sons' safety.

K. Fed also claimed that Britney's supposed drug use is what led to their divorce in 2007.

Alongside that drama, The Woman in Me author made headlines on her own after driving erratically during a recent night out with a friend.

Britney has taken a hiatus from social media before, but the timing of her latest break could very well be due to the stress over her ex's allegations.

The Sometimes chart-topper publicly called out Federline's "constant gaslighting" on X, while also dishing on her "complex" relationship with her sons.