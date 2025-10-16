Britney Spears says relationship with sons is "complex" and slams "gaslighting" Kevin Federline

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears publicly criticized Kevin Federline's new memoir and dished on her complicated relationship with her sons , Jayden and Sean Preston.

Britney Spears said she feels "demoralized" after Kevin Federline made bombshell allegations against her in his new tell-all memoir, You Thought You Knew. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 43-year-old slammed the "constant gaslighting" from her ex-husband as "extremely hurtful and exhausting" in a lengthy X post after Federline's allegations in his book, You Thought You Knew.

Britney tweeted, "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

The Gimme More hitmaker noted the "lack of respect" from her own father, Jamie, writing, "They need to take responsibility for themselves."

"With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too."