Britney Spears says relationship with sons is "complex" and slams "gaslighting" Kevin Federline
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears publicly criticized Kevin Federline's new memoir and dished on her complicated relationship with her sons, Jayden and Sean Preston.
The 43-year-old slammed the "constant gaslighting" from her ex-husband as "extremely hurtful and exhausting" in a lengthy X post after Federline's allegations in his book, You Thought You Knew.
Britney tweeted, "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."
The Gimme More hitmaker noted the "lack of respect" from her own father, Jamie, writing, "They need to take responsibility for themselves."
"With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too."
Britney Spears calls out Kevin Federline's "white lies" in messy memoir
The Sometimes singer further said of Sean and Jayden, "From now on I will let them know when I am available."
She added, "Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won't pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking."
Britney previously slammed K. Fed's tell-all as insiders alleged she's prepared to go to war with her ex.
The Womanizer artist ended her rant, "I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."
Cover photo: IMAGO / NurPhoto