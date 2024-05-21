Britney Spears slams media and teases "exciting projects" amid conservatorship rumors
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears called out the media in her latest Instagram post to fans amid renewed concern for her safety.
"This is weirdly enough the day before I broke my foot," she captioned the post, referencing the much-publicized incident at Chateau Marmont in which she injured her foot.
"You can see my face looks younger and I'm a bit heavier because well I don’t have paps and the news messing with me and making me a nervous wreck."
Brit continued, "I've lost a lot of weight since then and have a couple of new exciting projects on the way."
Don't go getting too excited just yet, though – the Toxic singer routinely teases new projects that seemingly never come to fruition.
There has been a new concern for Britney's well-being after inside sources revealed an alleged mental health spiral post-conservatorship, including claims of alcohol and substance abuse.
Britney is known for bizarre and sometimes concerning Instagram posts, including a "knife dance" video that led to the police being called to her home for a welfare check.
