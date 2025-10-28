Britney Spears' erratic driving sparks alarm as insiders dish on her dramatic night out

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has sparked more concern for her well-being after driving erratically on a night out last week, but the restaurant manager who served her that evening has chimed in to set the record straight.

According to a Monday report from Us Weekly, the 43-year-old was not drunk before she was captured on camera speeding home.

The general manager of Red O in Westlake Village, where Britney dined that night, denied that the pop star was acting "erratically" during her meal, as prior reports claimed.

"She was super chill and really nice," the manager said.

"She was in and out of the restaurant within an hour. She just kind of hung out, grabbed a bite to eat, and left."

The manager further clarified that Britney did not order alcohol, but added that a "guest or fan" did order a glass of wine for her.

Still, the restaurateur confirmed that the Criminal singer "was not intoxicated."

Though the report denies the claims that Britney caused a scene at the restaurant, paparazzi footage still caught her swerving lines and driving erratically on her way home.