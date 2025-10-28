Britney Spears' erratic driving sparks alarm as insiders dish on her dramatic night out
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has sparked more concern for her well-being after driving erratically on a night out last week, but the restaurant manager who served her that evening has chimed in to set the record straight.
According to a Monday report from Us Weekly, the 43-year-old was not drunk before she was captured on camera speeding home.
The general manager of Red O in Westlake Village, where Britney dined that night, denied that the pop star was acting "erratically" during her meal, as prior reports claimed.
"She was super chill and really nice," the manager said.
"She was in and out of the restaurant within an hour. She just kind of hung out, grabbed a bite to eat, and left."
The manager further clarified that Britney did not order alcohol, but added that a "guest or fan" did order a glass of wine for her.
Still, the restaurateur confirmed that the Criminal singer "was not intoxicated."
Though the report denies the claims that Britney caused a scene at the restaurant, paparazzi footage still caught her swerving lines and driving erratically on her way home.
Britney Spears addresses her ex's shocking claims
Per the outlet, Britney was "being followed by a bunch of cars, and their lights were really bright," which affected her driving.
"She was a little overwhelmed and just wanted to get home," a source added.
The dramatic evening comes as Britney's name has been splashed across the headlines thanks to her ex-husband Kevin Federline's new memoir.
The book detailed a number of alleged incidents in which the Toxic artist acted in bizarre and concerning ways, including using drugs while still breastfeeding and holding a knife as she watched their sons sleep.
Britney has fired back at her ex's "constant gaslighting" in the wake of the book release, writing via X, "Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here."
