Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline accuses her of drug use as he reveals shocking "final straw"

Los Angeles, California - Kevin Federline has made another bombshell claim against Britney Spears in his memoir, You Thought You Knew.

Kevin Federline (l.) detailed the night that allegedly led to his divorce from Britney Spears in his explosive memoir, You Thought You Knew. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Newscom / AdMedia

Us Weekly shared another excerpt from the dancer's explosive tell-all in which Kevin dished on the explosive night that allegedly led to the exes' divorce.

The former dancer recalled that Britney unexpectedly showed up to his album release party in 2006, despite previously telling him that she was skipping the event to stay home with their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Later, he was approached by the Womanizer singer's father, Jamie, who informed him that Britney was in his dressing room and "it wasn't good."

Kevin alleges that he found the Toxic hitmaker using cocaine as she sat around a coffee table with her brother, Bryan, her agent, Jason Trawick, and an unnamed "actress who was about to blow up from a role that would transform her life."

K. Fed wrote, "The first thing I saw was Britney and her young starlet friend snorting a fat line of coke off the table."