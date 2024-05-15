Bronny James hits back at LeBron draft speculation: "I've put in the work"
Chicago, Illinois - While LeBron James has openly expressed his desire to play alongside his son Bronny in the NBA, the younger James seems to have a different perspective.
In a recent interview following his scrimmage at the NBA Draft Combine, Bronny candidly expressed his determination to carve out his own path in the NBA, distinct from his father's legacy.
"My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself and, of course, get to the NBA," Bronny James told reporters on Tuesday.
"I never thought about playing with my dad. But of course, he's brought it up a couple times."
Bronny's take on the idea of playing alongside his father adds an intriguing layer, especially considering LeBron's longstanding desire to share the court with his son.
However, the 18-year-old has yet to speak on his father's NBA dreams for his son until now.
Bronny is currently participating in the NBA Draft this week with the hopes of being selected to an NBA team this summer despite not being initially projected as a pick due to his underwhelming NCAA season this past spring.
Bronny James wants to be drafted for his skills, not LeBron trade
In his quest to join an NBA team, Bronny James aims to be drafted based on his own merits rather than his father's legacy – or LeBron's potential trade to whichever team might draft his son.
"This is a serious business. I don't feel like there would be a thought of 'I'm just drafting this kid just because I'm gonna get his dad.' I don't think a GM would really allow that," Bronny shared.
"I think I've put in the work and I'll get drafted because of not only the player but the person that I am."
As the Combine moves through other testing phases, Bronny is ready to capture the attention of fans and scouts alike before the NBA Draft begins on June 27.
Cover photo: Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Bildbyran