Will Bronny James play with LeBron on the Los Angeles Lakers next season?

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James just might get his wish to play alongside his eldest son Bronny James after all!

The Lakers are reportedly interested in drafting Bronny James (pictured) in June in order to keep LeBron on the roster. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

18-year-old hooper Bronny, who just completed his freshman season at USC, may soon be joining his father, LeBron, on the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers are interested in drafting Bronny in June to hold onto LeBron.

On Monday night, LeBron and the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference after losing 1-4 to the Denver Nuggets.

The 39-year-old, who has made no secret of his dream to play with Bronny in the big leagues, has one season left on his contract with the Lakers. He also has the option to become a free agent this summer.

So, if the Lakers hope to keep LeBron on the roster, they will most likely need to draft his son Bronny, or the all-star will move to a team that will.

During an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, Charania noted that LeBron's player option date was June 29.

"Interesting timing, right? It's right before free agency and right after the draft," Charania said.

"In a perfect world, the Lakers have LeBron James back, and potentially they draft Bronny James. I'm told they are interested in picking him in the draft in June," he added.