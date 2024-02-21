LeBron James weighs in on son Bronny's NBA draft decision

Los Angeles, California - What does the future hold for Bronny James on the court?

LeBron James (r.) has expressed his desire to play with his son, Bronny, in the NBA, but there's no rush for the youngster to enter the draft right after college. © Collage: Justin Casterline & EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

LeBron James has expressed his desire to play in the NBA with his eldest son, Bronny, but there's no pressure on the youngster to enter the draft immediately after college, according to Dad.

In recent weeks, the 18-year-old USC freshman has been the subject of many headlines. People are speculating whether he will opt out of the 2024 NBA Draft and play another year of college ball or enter the draft despite not being a top pick.

This season, Bronny has had a slow start to the college hoops season. He's been recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered over the summer. Despite this setback, he has shown significant improvement.

While he has made strides, it's clear that another year of basketball could greatly improve his game and draft stock, which is currently quite low.

On Sunday, LeBron shared his perspective on his son's big decision.

"It's up to him; it's up to the kid. We're going to go through the whole process. He's still in season now. He has the Pac-12 tournament coming up," the Los Angeles Lakers star said.

"We're going to weigh all options, and we’re going to let the kid make the decision."