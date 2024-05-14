Bronny James lights Up NBA Draft Combine with "LeBron-like" shooting

Chicago, Illinois - Bronny James ' NBA Combine journey has begun, and the young talent is already turning heads.

Bronny James is turning heads at the NBA Draft combine, impressing the basketball world with elite shooting that he didn't showcase while at USC. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@bronnyjamesjr

The basketball world collectively held its breath as Bronny, the talented offspring of NBA legend LeBron James, took center stage at the NBA Draft Combine on Monday.

With all eyes glued to the 19-year-old prospect, Bronny didn't disappoint, delivering a performance that left scouts and spectators alike buzzing with excitement.

The shooting test became Bronny's personal playground as he effortlessly drained 19 out of 25 shots, showcasing his smooth stroke and deadly accuracy from beyond the arc.

What truly set him apart, however, was his remarkable consistency, sinking an astonishing 12 consecutive shots while maneuvering around the three-point line.

It was a display of pure shooting mastery that had onlookers taking big notice. Last season at USC, the former Trojan didn't exactly have a notable campaign, averaging a mere 5 points and even fewer in steals, blocks, and rebounds.