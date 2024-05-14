Bronny James lights Up NBA Draft Combine with "LeBron-like" shooting
Chicago, Illinois - Bronny James' NBA Combine journey has begun, and the young talent is already turning heads.
The basketball world collectively held its breath as Bronny, the talented offspring of NBA legend LeBron James, took center stage at the NBA Draft Combine on Monday.
With all eyes glued to the 19-year-old prospect, Bronny didn't disappoint, delivering a performance that left scouts and spectators alike buzzing with excitement.
The shooting test became Bronny's personal playground as he effortlessly drained 19 out of 25 shots, showcasing his smooth stroke and deadly accuracy from beyond the arc.
What truly set him apart, however, was his remarkable consistency, sinking an astonishing 12 consecutive shots while maneuvering around the three-point line.
It was a display of pure shooting mastery that had onlookers taking big notice. Last season at USC, the former Trojan didn't exactly have a notable campaign, averaging a mere 5 points and even fewer in steals, blocks, and rebounds.
Has Bronny James upped his NBA Draft stock?
Monday's shooting test wasn't the only thing that Bronny did that grabbed attention. The hooper hit a 40 1/2-inch max vertical leap, defying gravity with ease.
With his explosive hops and innate basketball instincts, the Trojan left no doubt that he possesses the raw talent and potential to make a significant impact at the next level.
As whispers of his impressive showing spread throughout the basketball community, comparisons to LeBron inevitably surfaced.
While Bronny undoubtedly carries the weight of his father's legacy, he's carving out his own path, one electrifying performance at a time.
Bronny is poised to captivate basketball fans and NBA scouts alike as the Combine progresses through other phases of testing.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@bronnyjamesjr