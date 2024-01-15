Bronny James disappoints in highly-anticipated USC hoops debut
Boulder, Colorado - Bronny James still has a long way to go, it seems.
In a much-anticipated moment, Bronny James – son of NBA legend LeBron James – made his starting debut for USC following his comeback from a summer cardiac arrest.
The basketball world was taken aback not by a breakout performance, however, but by one that Bronny might prefer to forget.
Isaiah Collier, the usual starter, suffered a hand injury against Washington State which paved the way for Bronny to start his first NCAA game on Sunday.
The outcome turned out to be surprising: playing for 25 minutes, Bronny scored zero points, going 0 for 7 in shooting.
He managed two rebounds and one assist in a performance that definitely raised some eyebrows.
Bronny James still shows promise on the court despite lackluster debut
Despite facing challenges on the court, Bronny James displayed resilience and determination against Colorado on Sunday night.
While his performance may not have been stellar, it's crucial to consider that he is still recovering from a significant health scare and is a freshman without much college-level experience under his belt yet.
Although the debut starter game didn't meet everyone's expectations, it could serve as a learning opportunity for Bronny.
If he continues to improve and surpass the level he showcased against the Buffaloes, then the basketball world should be prepared for an exciting journey ahead.
Bronny James and USC will be back on the court against No. 8 Arizona on Wednesday at 10 PM ET.
Cover photo: KATELYN MULCAHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP