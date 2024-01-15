Bronny James disappoints in highly-anticipated USC hoops debut

Boulder, Colorado - Bronny James still has a long way to go, it seems.

Bronny James had his starting debut for USC hoops with a performance that surprised the basketball world, though it's one he would probably rather forget. © KATELYN MULCAHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a much-anticipated moment, Bronny James – son of NBA legend LeBron James – made his starting debut for USC following his comeback from a summer cardiac arrest.

The basketball world was taken aback not by a breakout performance, however, but by one that Bronny might prefer to forget.

Isaiah Collier, the usual starter, suffered a hand injury against Washington State which paved the way for Bronny to start his first NCAA game on Sunday.

The outcome turned out to be surprising: playing for 25 minutes, Bronny scored zero points, going 0 for 7 in shooting.

He managed two rebounds and one assist in a performance that definitely raised some eyebrows.