Bronny James faces rising criticism as 2024 NBA Draft approaches

Los Angeles, California - The future of Bronny James ' basketball career is swimming in waves of uncertainty as the NBA Draft approaches.

Previous bold statements about Bronny James have reignited over the internet, causing a stir of conversation. © JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

This summer promises to be a rollercoaster for the James family – and the basketball world at large.

Bronny's journey to the NBA and the ongoing spotlight on his father, LeBron, have kept fans, analysts, and the entire sports community on edge.

Last month's bold statement from former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons weighing in on Bronny's situation has recirculated on social media, echoing what many have been saying in recent weeks.

"No one really wants him unless they're getting LeBron," Parsons said on Fan Duel's Run it Up about the 18-year-old hooper. "He's not this next big thing."

It's clear that Bronny is a hot topic in the draft largely because of his father. NBA scouts and general managers have already voiced that he may not be ready for the professional level, but the allure of scoring LeBron, who has dreamt of playing with his son in big leagues, by drafting Bronny may be too much to resist.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers star recently shared that playing with his son before retiring is no longer a top priority, adding a fresh twist to the situation.