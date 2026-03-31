Khloé Kardashian spills explosive secrets of Lamar Odom marriage in new documentary

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian shared her side of the story in a bombshell new documentary about her ex-husband Lamar Odom's near-fatal overdose.

Khloé Kardashian opened up about her marriage to Lamar Odom in a new Netflix documentary. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The reality star took part in Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom, which debuted on Tuesday, and revealed some shocking details about her marriage to the former NBA star and his tumultuous drug addiction.

The doc revealed that Khloé and Lamar's whirlwind wedding was motivated, at least in part, by the 46-year-old athlete's desire to get some of the "Kardashian power."

"I'm watching how she lives and their lifestyle. I'm like, 'This is how I want to live,'" he recalled.

While the pair's marriage lasted about seven years, it was plagued by issues, including Lamar's repeated infidelity.

Khloé revealed in the documentary that she once even got a call from one of the women he cheated with, who called The Kardashians star because his extreme drug abuse had freaked her out.

Khloé admitted that she was something of an "enabler" for her ex, as she would try to protect him and keep his addiction issues out of the public eye.

"I was fighting every single day either to protect him, to not let him get caught, which sounds insane," she said.

Ultimately, though, she took some advice to stage an intervention for Lamar, warning him that he either had to stop using or their marriage was over.

Khloé admitted in the doc that she didn't want to get divorced, but the former Los Angeles Laker was not willing to kick his drug habit.