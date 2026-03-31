Khloé Kardashian spills explosive secrets of Lamar Odom marriage in new documentary
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian shared her side of the story in a bombshell new documentary about her ex-husband Lamar Odom's near-fatal overdose.
The reality star took part in Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom, which debuted on Tuesday, and revealed some shocking details about her marriage to the former NBA star and his tumultuous drug addiction.
The doc revealed that Khloé and Lamar's whirlwind wedding was motivated, at least in part, by the 46-year-old athlete's desire to get some of the "Kardashian power."
"I'm watching how she lives and their lifestyle. I'm like, 'This is how I want to live,'" he recalled.
While the pair's marriage lasted about seven years, it was plagued by issues, including Lamar's repeated infidelity.
Khloé revealed in the documentary that she once even got a call from one of the women he cheated with, who called The Kardashians star because his extreme drug abuse had freaked her out.
Khloé admitted that she was something of an "enabler" for her ex, as she would try to protect him and keep his addiction issues out of the public eye.
"I was fighting every single day either to protect him, to not let him get caught, which sounds insane," she said.
Ultimately, though, she took some advice to stage an intervention for Lamar, warning him that he either had to stop using or their marriage was over.
Khloé admitted in the doc that she didn't want to get divorced, but the former Los Angeles Laker was not willing to kick his drug habit.
Khloé Kardashians recalls Lamar Odom's recovery from near-fatal overdose
Despite their split, the Good American mogul was by her ex's side after he overdosed at a brothel in 2015. He was put on life support after the incident, and Khloé was in charge of making the medical decisions as his legal wife.
She even revealed that Lamar's father, Joe, wanted to take his son off of the life support, but she refused.
Khloé further dished that it was Lamar's late NBA teammate Kobe Bryant who motivated her to agree to a risky procedure in a bid to save Lamar's life.
Lamar suffered multiple strokes and heart attacks and even spent days in a coma as a result of the overdose, but he survived and left the hospital after a four-month stay.
However, his addiction issues persisted: one day, Khloé discovered Lamar relapsing in the home she'd rented for him and lashed out.
"By Monday, you need to be out of this house. I'm done," she told him at the time. "I'm not paying for a thing, and I never want to speak to you again."
The pair finalized their divorce in 2016. After nearly a decade apart, Khloé and Lamar reunited on The Kardashians last season, where Khloé said that there was no "bad blood" between them at this point.
Cover photo: Collage: Phillip Faraone & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP