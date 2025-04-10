Khloé Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom's "outrageous" behavior
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian expressed her anger over her exes treating her like she's a "doormat" on The Kardashians finale!
On the April 10 episode of the reality TV series, the 40-year-old podcaster debriefed Kylie and Kendall Jenner on her tense reunion with Lamar Odom.
The Jenner sisters gave their opinions on KoKo's "cold" demeanor and urged her to "find it within herself to forgive" her ex-husband.
Kendall added, "I'm never gonna take away from you the trauma that you were put through, by not only him, but then in the end Tristan [Thompson], so I can't even imagine how you might feel about all these situations."
The Good American expressed her frustrations over Kylie and Kendall's feedback, saying in her confessional that they "don't really understand" what she's been through.
Khloé Kardashian defends her stance towards her exes and slams Lamar Odom's sex doll
KoKo explained, "Anyone that knows my situation or has been in my situation would be a different version of themselves this many years later. It would be foolish not to be. You have to protect yourself and grow."
The mom of two further shared that she gets "offended" whenever Tristan and Lamar do "outrageous things," adding angrily, "What does it say on my forehead? 'f**king doormat'?"
Speaking of "outrageous things," KoKo also sounded off on the ex-NBA star's blow-up sex doll that not-so-subtly resembles her!
Khloé slammed Lamar's move as "so demonic and unwell" after revealing she found out about the toy on the internet.
She added, "This validates just how different we are and how much we've grown apart, and it’s creepy, and it's weird, but I'm not hurt by it. It's his journey. It's just weird and gross."
The Kardashians season 6 finale is now streaming on Hulu!
