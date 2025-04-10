Khloé Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom's "outrageous" behavior

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian expressed her anger over her exes treating her like she's a "doormat" on The Kardashians finale!

On the April 10 episode of the reality TV series, the 40-year-old podcaster debriefed Kylie and Kendall Jenner on her tense reunion with Lamar Odom.

The Jenner sisters gave their opinions on KoKo's "cold" demeanor and urged her to "find it within herself to forgive" her ex-husband.

Kendall added, "I'm never gonna take away from you the trauma that you were put through, by not only him, but then in the end Tristan [Thompson], so I can't even imagine how you might feel about all these situations."

The Good American expressed her frustrations over Kylie and Kendall's feedback, saying in her confessional that they "don't really understand" what she's been through.