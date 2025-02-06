Lamar Odom calls Khloé Kardashian his "wife" in tense reunion

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian shared a tense reunion with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, as The Kardashians returned to Hulu for season 6.

Thursday's premiere episode finally gave fans a glimpse at the anticipated reunion, which was facilitated by Khloé's longtime bestie, Malika Haqq.

The 40-year-old reality star ultimately agreed to have Lamar come to Malika's house so as to meet on neutral ground.

Lamar arrived almost an hour late, but he scored some favor back with a bouquet of flowers for Khloé and some bottles of champagne.

With the 45-year-old ex-hooper clearly a bit too nervous to speak much, Khloé admitted that after nearly a decade apart, she wasn't feeling too emotional about the reunion.

In her confessional, she recapped the pair's romance, which began with a whirlwind wedding shortly after meeting when Khloé was just 24. The marriage came to an end seven years later.

"Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life," the Good American mogul said.

She touched a bit on Lamar's struggles, revealing that his decision to repeat certain behaviors (which were not specified) after his 2015 overdose pushed her to walk away once and for all.

Still, Khloé affirmed there was no "bad blood" between them, and they broke into a more comfortable conversation when she presented Lamar with some of his things she'd been holding onto.

But at this point, the former Los Angeles Laker raised some eyebrows by quipping, "My wife is the s**t."