Khloé Kardashian reveals "pivotal" moment that led to Lamar Odom divorce

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian reflected on the "pivotal moment" that led to her divorce from Lamar Odom on her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland.

Khloé Kardashian (r.) has revealed what led to her 2016 divorce from Lamar Odom. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While speaking with her guest, Mel Robbins, on Wednesday, KoKo shared when she knew her marriage to the ex-Los Angeles Lakers star was over.

The host told the motivational speaker, "I remember, I was married and my ex-husband had a drug addiction. And I knew that his addiction always heightened, he was in the NBA, and his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil's playground."

She explained that, at the time, Lamar was asked to go to Team USA, and though Khloé encouraged her then-husband to join, she recalled, "But I remember when he said, 'You can't want it more than me' and 'I don't want it,' it was so profound."