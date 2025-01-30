Khloé Kardashian reveals "pivotal" moment that led to Lamar Odom divorce
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian reflected on the "pivotal moment" that led to her divorce from Lamar Odom on her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland.
While speaking with her guest, Mel Robbins, on Wednesday, KoKo shared when she knew her marriage to the ex-Los Angeles Lakers star was over.
The host told the motivational speaker, "I remember, I was married and my ex-husband had a drug addiction. And I knew that his addiction always heightened, he was in the NBA, and his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil's playground."
She explained that, at the time, Lamar was asked to go to Team USA, and though Khloé encouraged her then-husband to join, she recalled, "But I remember when he said, 'You can't want it more than me' and 'I don't want it,' it was so profound."
Khloé Kardashian looks back on split from Lamar Odom before reuniting on The Kardashians
The Good American co-founder said, "It's so silly, 'cause I know that. But I wanted it so badly, because I wanted to help him and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good, but he just wasn't in that place."
Khloé, who divorced Lamar in 2016, said it "took me a long to get to, then I had to file for divorce."
"That was a very pivotal moment in my life because I remember that statement being like, 'Yeah, you're right. I can't want your life more than you,'" she added.
Will Khloé and Lamar dish more on their split when he makes his debut on The Kardashians season 6? Stay tuned!
