Khloé Kardashian shades Black Chyna and says she'll "never forget" Tristan Thompson's scandals

Los Angeles, California - On the latest episode of The Kardashians , Khloé Kardashian showed she's the ultimate aunt for her niece Dream and also revealed her feelings towards Tristan Thompson .

Khloé Kardashian (r.) helped throw an epic party for her niece Dream while also explaining why she's forgiven Tristan Thompson. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old Good American owner stepped up for her brother, Rob Kardashian, by helping him throw a butterfly-themed birthday celebration for her niece's sixth birthday.



At the same time, she seemingly made some shady remarks about Dream's mother and Rob's ex, Black Chyna, who has dragged the famous family with legal battles and negative comments.



In her "konfessional," KoKo gushed over her niece and called her "one of her babies" while also noting that the toddler needs "a great maternal influence" in her life.

"Whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important," she added.

While speaking to honorary Kardashian member Scott Disick, who called her a "coparent" alongside the former couple, KoKo agreed, replying, "I'm the third wheel. Like most things in life."