Khloé Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson dating rumors: "It's exhausting"

Khloé Kardashian may be officially over Tristan Thompson, as she ranted in a lengthy Instagram comment and called their dating rumors "exhausting." © Collage: Screenshot / Khloekardashian / realtristan13

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially a fling of the past.

The 38-year-old Good American co-founder wants people to stop talking about her relationship status with Thompson, and went off in a lengthy Instagram rant, calling it "exhausting."

"Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring," Khloé wrote in a comment responding to a fan account's screenshot from celebrity gossip account Deux Moi that asked, "Kim supporting Tristan at the Lakers game… what is going on?" and answered "Allegedly he's back with KoKo."

Khloé added: "But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…."

Khloé's sister Kim Kardashian recently raised eyebrows as she and her daughter North West cheered on Thompson courtside with a DIY cardboard sign that read, "Tristan Thompson." Half sis Kendall Jenner was also in attendance, and the trip was Kim's second Lakers game in a week.

Seeing the Kardashians front row at the Lakers NBA Playoff games sparked more rumors of the infamous couple potentially making a dating comeback, especially since he recently moved in three houses down from his ex.