Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson makes bold residential move

Los Angeles, California - Tristan Thompson has pulled a Kanye West and purchased a new home conveniently close to Khloé Kardashian's crib.

Tristan Thompson (l) may be knocking on Khloé Kardashian's door more often now that the two are neighbors. © collage: screenshot/instagram/realtristan13 & khloékardashian

It looks like those recent reunion rumors circulating around the "exes" aren't going away any time soon now that the former pair are oddly neighbors.

Per the US Sun, in a move similar to Ye's, the NBA free agent has purchased a home merely three doors down from his ex-girlfriend.

The outlet dished that Tristan signed the deed for his new humble abode located in Hidden Hills for roughly $12.5 million.

Now, the former Sacramento Kings player hasn't publicly declared his intentions to reunite with The Kardashians star, but it is ironic that he is seemingly following in the Hurricane rapper's toxic steps.

Tristan and Khloé are currently co-parenting five-year-old daughter True and their eight-month-old son, so the 31-year-old's home-buying move could be for the sake of their children.

Despite the ongoing gossip that the former flames have reunited, KoKo has doubled down on her single status while celebrating her co-parenting relationship with Tristan.



Earlier this year, the Good American owner also rushed to be by his side after his mother Andrea unexpectedly passed away.