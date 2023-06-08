Khloé Kardashian reveals she "feels guilty" and where she stands with Tristan Thompson

Los Angeles, California - On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian shared it took "months" for her to bond with her son Tatum.

Khloé Kardashian admitted it was harder bonding with her son Tatum (l) on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians than with her daughter True (bottom r). © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 38-year-old Good American owner continued to open up about her unconventional journey to motherhood.

While she's already mom to five-year-old daughter True, Khloé welcomed her son Tatum via surrogacy in August.

But on the TV show's third episode, the reality star told her mom Kris Jenner that connecting with Tatum was "a very different experience."

"Like with True, it took me a couple days to be like, 'Okay, this is my daughter,' and I was super into it, but just days," she said.

"But with him, it's taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don't have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time."

She added that she feels "guilty" for not connecting with Tatum as quickly as she did with True.

"Like, why isn't it the same? But I know that it will be, and I know I don't treat him differently. I just question myself sometimes," she explained.