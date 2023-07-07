Khloé Kardashian stirs up sleepover sass: "No shame in my party game!"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian had an adorable slumber party with her daughter True Thompson and niece Dream, and the trio was stirring up some fun.

Khloé Kardashian (r) shared clips from her cute sleepover with her daughter True and her niece Dream. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

No adults were in sight for the Good American CEO's sleepover bash, per cute clips dropped Thursday via Khloé's Instagram.

KoKo's footage showed the mom of two and her "fancy girls" having a girls' night while the Kardashians star sported a hot-pink faux fur coat and matching shades.

"We are called the fancy girls, I have my hot-pink coat. And no it's not real fur, before you try to talk to me about it," Khloé rapped in the first post as she modeled the oversized jacket.

KoKo's mini-me and her niece followed suit, but ended up leaving the mom of two high and dry.

"I think I got set up lol they begged me to make a singing video with them and then crickets #SleepOverCrew," she wrote in the description.

In her second post, KoKo recorded herself rapping solo, captioning it, "Since they didn’t want to make a song with me, I'll make my own song. I'll party all by myself. No shame in my party game!"

But this didn't last long, as the business mogul was adorably interrupted by True and Dream.