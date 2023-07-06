Khloé Kardashian reveals why she feels "bad" about Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got brutally honest about her past relationships with her exes, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, in the latest episode of The Kardashians
Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality series highlighted several touching sibling moments.
One of those instances saw the 39-year-old Good American CEO consoling Kim Kardashian, who was tearful over Kanye West's antisemitic rants.
KoKo revealed that she could relate to Kim's "guilt" over Ye's public backlash as the mom of two also has trouble letting go of her own remorse over her controversial romances with the NBA stars.
"Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now," she shared.
"Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his, these are Kanye's things, but it doesn't mean we don't feel bad about it."
Khloé Kardashian bonds with Kim Kardashian over failed relationships
KoKo was married to the former Lakers player from 2009 to 2016, while she and Tristan were together on and off from 2016 to 2021.
The reality star shares two kids with her most recent ex, who she split from after he tried to conceal his secret son with Maralee Nichols.
Therefore, there isn't anyone more equipped to properly comfort Kimmy Cakes.
Khloé continued telling her sister, "I'm not on your level, and I'm not going through what you're going through right now, but I can relate."
"It's okay that you're crying, it's okay that you have feelings," she added. "You're such a good person, and that's why you feel like this and that's why your heart is breaking for him." KoKo x Kimmy for life!
