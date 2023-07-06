Khloé Kardashian reveals why she feels "bad" about Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got brutally honest about her past relationships with her exes, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom , in the latest episode of The Kardashians

Khloé Kardashian (l.) opened up about why she still feels "bad" about exes Tristan Thompson (r.) and Lamar Odom. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/realtristan13

Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality series highlighted several touching sibling moments.

One of those instances saw the 39-year-old Good American CEO consoling Kim Kardashian, who was tearful over Kanye West's antisemitic rants.

KoKo revealed that she could relate to Kim's "guilt" over Ye's public backlash as the mom of two also has trouble letting go of her own remorse over her controversial romances with the NBA stars.

"Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now," she shared.

"Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his, these are Kanye's things, but it doesn't mean we don't feel bad about it."