Megan Thee Stallion celebrates Moulin Rouge run with steamy Klay Thompson snap!

New York, New York - Broadway baby Megan Thee Stallion gave fans an inside look at her time in the Big Apple with her man, Klay Thompson!

Megan Thee Stallion (r) and her boo Klay Thompson are enjoying the New York life as the rapper stars in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/theestallion

The 31-year-old rapper highlighted her New York City takeover amid her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge on Instagram.

Megan snuck in a mirror selfie of the couple with the Dallas Mavericks player standing shirtless behind the Houston hottie!

The Houston-hottie rocked a black crop top shirt that read "Hollywood" on the front and a pair of matching shorts.

Meg's French bulldog Foe Thee Frenchie, her Moulin Rouge cast-mates, and the Grammy-winner enjoying red wine in the tub are also featured in the dump.

Megan and Klay have been going strong since July 2025 and it looks like this all-star love story is still going full steam ahead.