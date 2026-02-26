Megan Thee Stallion says she's "manifesting" Klay Thompson engagement!

Milan, Italy - Is Megan Thee Stallion ready to take the plunge with her NBA boo Klay Thompson?

Megan Thee Stallion confessed that she's hoping for a proposal from her boyfriend, NBA star Klay Thompson, in a cheeky new YouTube video. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 31-year-old rapper revealed she's "manifesting" an engagement while talking to Team USA athletes in a new YouTube video from the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

In the clip, Megan congratulated women's hockey captain Hilary Knight and speed skater Brittany Bowe on their recent engagement, gushing, "I love love, that's so sweet."

The Grammy winner then crossed her fingers as she confessed that she's anxiously hoping for a proposal herself.

Megan and Klay made their romance official last summer, and they haven't been shy about showing off just how happy they are ever since.

Earlier this month, the Girls in the Hood rapper gushed that she was finally being loved "right."

"This is one of the first times that I've ever been just overly comfortable," she told People, adding with a laugh, "I'm comfy, babe!"

Megan has been a proud courtside supporter of the 36-year-old athlete throughout his NBA season, and the lovebirds hinted in October that they'd moved in together.