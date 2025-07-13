Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson make it official with PDA-filled snaps!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson just confirmed what fans have been whispering about for weeks – they're officially a couple!

Megan Thee Stallion (r.) and Klay Thompson just made it official with a PDA-packed Instagram post! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@klaythompson & @theestallion

Hot Girl Summer officially has a co-star!

Eagle-eyed fans suspected something was brewing earlier this week when Megan dropped a set of sultry bikini pics from a resort pool.

A mystery man's silhouette in the background, along with the Hiss artist's pink nails, instantly sent the internet into full detective mode.

Just days later, Klay confirmed the rumors in true hard-launch fashion, posting vacation photos on Sunday of himself kissing a woman who looked very much like Megan.

Other pics showed the duo walking hand-in-hand on a sandy beach, with the Grammy winner's unmistakable pink nails making another appearance.

The romantic reveal comes just as Klay embarks on a new chapter: leaving the Golden State Warriors after 13 seasons and four championship rings, and signing a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks last year.