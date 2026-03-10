Miley Cyrus and dad Billy Ray reunite in first peek at Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special!
Los Angeles, California - A Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special teaser leaked online Tuesday before Disney released the official version shortly after, giving fans an early look at Miley Cyrus stepping back into her most iconic role!
Did somebody say Hannah?
In the 15-second clip, Miley walks onto a recreation of Hannah's house set, donning the character's trademark blonde wig.
She opens the video by saying she's "already getting emotional" before concluding with "This feels like home to me," which resonated deeply with longtime fans.
Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus – who played Robby Ray Stewart in the original series – is also briefly spotted dancing on set.
The reunion comes after the pair's well-documented falling out following his 2022 divorce from Miley's mom, Tish.
One fan commented, "you can hear her singing the new version of this is the life i’m gonna cry this looks so beautiful already."
The video also shows a sit-down with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, who says, "This show defined a generation."
Fans show off Hannah Montana-inspired looks ahead of anniversary special
Ahead of the special's release, fans have been flooding TikTok with videos showing off their best Hannah Montana outfit recreations, with many appearing to have been invited to attend the live studio audience taping.
From sparkly Y2K ensembles to cowboy boots, viewers channeled their inner pop star for what looks to have been an unforgettable experience.
As for whether original cast members like Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, or Jason Earles will make an appearance, Disney has yet to make any announcements – so fans will just have to tune in to find out.
The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@DisneyPlus & Disney Press Kit