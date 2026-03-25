Miley Cyrus says she tricked Disney into doing the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special – here's how
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus paid homage to her iconic role in Hannah Montana on Tuesday with the special documentary for the 20th anniversary of the Disney show – even though the whole thing wasn't even originally planned!
As the Grammy-winner revealed in the documentary released on Disney+, she began promoting what she called a "Hannahversary" without ever having any concrete plans for what it would be or how it would get made.
In an interview, the Best of Both Worlds singer explained how the idea came about.
Apparently, her godmother Dolly Parton gave the 33-year-old singer a great piece of advice.
"I learned this terrible habit – but I actually think it was good advice – from Dolly," the Flowers singer explained.
"She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists. Then no one can say no," she continued.
"So, I just started promoting a 'Hannah Montana' 20th-anniversary special that literally did not exist!"
A short time later, Disney contacted her and asked why they didn't know about the "Hannahversary" project.
Her only answer: it didn't exist yet – but she really wanted it to. If she could get the fans excited about it and show them that they wanted it too, it could work. And that's exactly what happened in the end!
Miley Cyrus reveals big secret about Dylan Sprouse
In addition to Miley herself, other special guests appeared in the one-hour special. Her family – parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus plus sister Noah Cyrus – made an appearance as well as fellow pop stars like Chappell Roan, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift.
Taylor had already made an appearance in the 2009 "Hannah Montana" film and wrote several hit songs for the fictional character.
Miley also revealed a secret and caused a surprise for many fans: she and Dylan Sprouse used to be a couple!
Together with his identical twin brother Cole Sprouse, Dylan became world-famous through the Disney series, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP