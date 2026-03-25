Miley Cyrus says she tricked Disney into doing the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special – here's how

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus paid homage to her iconic role in Hannah Montana on Tuesday with the special documentary for the 20th anniversary of the Disney show – even though the whole thing wasn't even originally planned!

Miley Cyrus paid homage to her iconic role in Hannah Montana on Tuesday with the special documentary for the 20th anniversary of the Disney show – even though the whole thing wasn't even originally planned! © VALERIE MACON / AFP

As the Grammy-winner revealed in the documentary released on Disney+, she began promoting what she called a "Hannahversary" without ever having any concrete plans for what it would be or how it would get made.

In an interview, the Best of Both Worlds singer explained how the idea came about.

Apparently, her godmother Dolly Parton gave the 33-year-old singer a great piece of advice.

"I learned this terrible habit – but I actually think it was good advice – from Dolly," the Flowers singer explained.

"She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists. Then no one can say no," she continued.

"So, I just started promoting a 'Hannah Montana' 20th-anniversary special that literally did not exist!"

A short time later, Disney contacted her and asked why they didn't know about the "Hannahversary" project.

Her only answer: it didn't exist yet – but she really wanted it to. If she could get the fans excited about it and show them that they wanted it too, it could work. And that's exactly what happened in the end!