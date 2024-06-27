Miley Cyrus seemingly shouts out Hannah Montana era in newest Insta snaps
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus posted her latest outfit of the day to Instagram, and the fans are going wild for a seeming callback to her Disney days!
Miley posted a few chic snaps to her Instagram account on Thursday.
The shots look to be a cheeky callback to the 17-year anniversary of her beloved album Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus.
The Insta pics show Flowers artist sporting an all-black leather sleeveless dress somewhat similar to the vest from her Hannah Montana album cover.
With her trendy calico hair and tattoos on prime display, her fans hopped into the comments section to hype up the star's ageless appearance.
Miley Cyrus fans get excited for apparent Hannah Montana callback post
"AGEING BACKWARDS," wrote one.
"She looks like she's about to tell Nick Jonas the 7 things she hates about him," joked another.
A third fondly added, "She looks like she's about to start a party in usa" as another commenter said, "Meet Miley Cyrus Again."
Some of the comparisons might also have something to do with her Hannah Montanah-esque bangs and a less pumped-up, more curled 'do similar to the style worn way back when.
With a blend of brunette and blonde in one hair look, Miley finally does have the best of both worlds!
Cover photo: Collage: Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, & Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus