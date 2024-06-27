Miley Cyrus seemingly shouts out Hannah Montana era in newest Insta snaps

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus posted her latest outfit of the day to Instagram, and the fans are going wild for a seeming callback to her Disney days!

Miley posted a few chic snaps to her Instagram account on Thursday.

The shots look to be a cheeky callback to the 17-year anniversary of her beloved album Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus.

The Insta pics show Flowers artist sporting an all-black leather sleeveless dress somewhat similar to the vest from her Hannah Montana album cover.

With her trendy calico hair and tattoos on prime display, her fans hopped into the comments section to hype up the star's ageless appearance.