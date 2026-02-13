Miley Cyrus teases Hannah Montana comeback: "Going through the archives..."

Los Angeles, California - As rumors of a Hannah Montana return swirl, Miley Cyrus has sparked a fan frenzy with some special reminiscing on the Disney Channel hit.

Miley Cyrus got nostalgic about her time as Hannah Montana in a new social media post. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Screenshot/X/@mileycyrus

On Friday, the singer took to her social media pages to share a nostalgic post about Hannah Montana – the family-friendly comedy series that propelled her to stardom in the early aughts.

"Going through the archives... so many memories," Miley wrote.

The snaps included one of Miley dressed in character as Hannah, while another featured a stack of scripts from the show.

Though nothing has been made official, fans are eagerly anticipating what might be in store for Hannah Montana's 20th anniversary in March.

Last month, Miley teased that she's been "working hard" on the plans, though she played coy about what those plans are exactly.

The Flowers singer did emphasize that she just so happens to be rocking her character's signature look with her recent blonde bang hairstyle.

If Miley does reprise her role as the undercover pop star, she won't be the first from that era to bring back her character.