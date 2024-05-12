Taylor Swift debuts more new outfits at The Eras Tour Paris!

Paris, France - Taylor Swift kept the surprises coming as she hit the stage for her third performance of The Eras Tour in Paris, France.

Taylor Swift debuted new outfits for the 1989 (r.) and Tortured Poets Department portions of the show at night three in Paris, France. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cookie.grafie & @thomas.mtn

Saturday's show welcomed several new outfits, continuing a trend that began at her opening night on Thursday.

While most eras returned to previously worn ensembles, 1989 debuted yet another new look, this time pairing a green top with a pink skirt. Taylor completed the look with mismatched boots – one green and one pink.

The outfit is the third new 1989 look worn in Paris, with all three being the same top and skirt combo in different colors.

The show also debuted the third look for the 34-year-old's brand-new Tortured Poets Department set. Though she kept the same white gown for the earlier numbers, she revealed a new silver two-piece set, which was complemented by a new silver blazer for her performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

Taylor wore a black set under the white gown for the first-ever live performance of the TTPD set before debuting a white version the following night.

The Grammy winner has shifted the era orders to feature the surprise songs after TTPD instead of 1989, but the acoustic set has welcomed new outfits to match the latest additions to her 1989 fashion repertoire.