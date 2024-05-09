Taylor Swift to debut The Tortured Poets Department at The Eras Tour Paris!

Paris, France - Taylor Swift is said to be adding her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department , to the main setlist of her sold-out Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old pop star begins her four-night stint in Paris on Thursday, and a tour promoter has now confirmed plans to add tracks from her 11th studio album to the three-hour-plus show.

Per Us Weekly, Taylor's French tour promoter Arnaud Meersseman said that the performances in Paris will feature a "slightly modified show" to tack on TTPD.

"She's going to include new pieces from her new album," he said.

While the Grammy winner is set to take the stage around 8 PM local time, there are already a few hints at major changes floating around social media.

One fan spotted a giant teddy bear and a white gown stored under the stage – potentially a hint at a live performance of My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys.

Swifties in attendance also noted that the venue informed them that the show would be filmed, and concertgoers were given the extra-large light-up bracelets handed out at the Los Angeles shows, which were taped for The Eras Tour concert film.