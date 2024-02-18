Taylor Swift announces big change for The Eras Tour surprise songs
Melbourne, Australia - Taylor Swift has entered a new era as she unveils a major change to her surprise song set on The Eras Tour.
Sunday marked the 34-year-old singer's final show in Melbourne, Australia, where she's been wreaking some havoc when it comes to her acoustic set.
While Taylor told fans at the start of the tour that the set's two surprise songs would not repeat across shows, she's slowly introduced more exceptions to the mandate.
Now, she's doing away with the rule completely.
"I've just been rethinking," she told fans on Sunday. "I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward."
"I want to be able to play a song more than once if I feel like it, and I want to be able to make changes to songs. Does that sound ok?" she added.
Taylor certainly has gotten creative with her acoustic set in recent performances, and on her final night in Melbourne, she continued her latest trend with another mashup.
Taylor Swift enters her mashup era with acoustic set rule change
The acoustic set typically features just two songs per night – one played on guitar and one played on piano – but Taylor has been shaking that up with multiple-track mashups.
On Sunday, the Grammy winner combined Come Back, Be Here from Red with Daylight from Lover for her guitar performance, followed by Teardrops On My Guitar on the piano. The night prior, she blended three songs from three separate eras with Getaway Car, august, and The Other Side of the Door.
Though the move will undoubtedly give Swifties better odds of hearing their favorite songs during the set, it may also mean that some tracks will never grace The Eras Tour stage after all.
Cover photo: IMAGO / AAP