Taylor Swift announces big change for The Eras Tour surprise songs

Melbourne, Australia - Taylor Swift has entered a new era as she unveils a major change to her surprise song set on The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift has announced that she will do away with her no-repeat rule for the surprise song set on The Eras Tour. © IMAGO / AAP

Sunday marked the 34-year-old singer's final show in Melbourne, Australia, where she's been wreaking some havoc when it comes to her acoustic set.

While Taylor told fans at the start of the tour that the set's two surprise songs would not repeat across shows, she's slowly introduced more exceptions to the mandate.

Now, she's doing away with the rule completely.

"I've just been rethinking," she told fans on Sunday. "I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward."

"I want to be able to play a song more than once if I feel like it, and I want to be able to make changes to songs. Does that sound ok?" she added.

Taylor certainly has gotten creative with her acoustic set in recent performances, and on her final night in Melbourne, she continued her latest trend with another mashup.