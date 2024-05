Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shakes up Europe amid Tortured Poets Department success

Paris, France - Having shaken four continents, Taylor Swift 's Eras Tour finally brings the biggest pop culture icon of the century to Europe on Thursday, starting with a four-night run in Paris.

Taylor Swift will begin the European dates of her sold-out Eras Tour in Paris, France, on Thursday. © JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Swift has broken almost every record in music, and her sixth tour is no exception.

The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023, is already the first to sell more than $1 billion in tickets and is expected to more than double that by the time it concludes in Vancouver this December.

Swifties in Paris are especially excited to hear songs off her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, being performed for the first time.

Many critics have derided the 31-track album as bloated and mediocre – "a rare misstep," in the words of British music mag NME.

Such blasphemy leaves her devoted fanbase seeing red – Paste magazine felt the need to keep their damning review anonymous, knowing all too well how her fans would react.

But a few bad reviews are unlikely to lead to a cruel summer for Swift – the album sold 1.4 million copies on its first day and broke every streaming record going, reaching a billion streams on Spotify within five days.

Some 42,000 people will see Swift in Paris before she heads on for dates in Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Britain, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria.

Many are traveling a long way – around one in five of the Paris audience is coming from the United States, according to the La Defense Arena where she is performing.