What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Paris?

Paris, France - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to the City of Love, and her first European date just might be the most anticipated stop yet!

Taylor Swift will play four nights in Paris as part of The Eras Tour, beginning on May 9. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

After a month-long hiatus, the 34-year-old pop star is back on the road with her sold-out stadium tour.

Her first show in Paris, France, will take place on Thursday, May 9, with three more shows at the venue before she heads to Sweden.

Taylor will be joined by Paramore, who returns as her supporting act after opening the tour during its first nights in Glendale, Arizona, last March.

With that in mind, it's a safe bet that fans will get to hear Castles Crumbling during the stint, as the band's lead singer, Hayley Williams, is featured on the fan-favorite Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vault track.



As for other sure-fire surprise songs, Paris from Midnights is all but guaranteed to be played in the titular city. Another possible pick in this vein is Red's Begin Again, the music video for which Taylor once described as a "love letter to Paris."

The Karma artist may also opt to channel the city's famous nickname with songs focusing on love, so think You Are In Love and The Way I Loved You.

Of course, it's impossible to ignore the elephant in the room when it comes to both the surprise songs and the main setlist of The Eras Tour in Europe – where will The Tortured Poets Department fall?