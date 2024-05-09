Taylor Swift revamps The Eras Tour setlist and outfits with The Tortured Poets Department!
Paris, France - Taylor Swift had plenty of surprises in store for the first European stop on The Eras Tour, which saw the live debut of several hits from The Tortured Poets Department.
Thursday's show was total chaos for Swifties both at the stadium and those watching from home.
The 34-year-old pop star debuted new outfits for nearly every set of the show – with the exception of the Reputation bodysuit.
Taylor also unexpectedly shook up the order of the eras. While Lover and Fearless remained in the first two spots, Red was moved up next, followed by Speak Now, Reputation, and a newly combined sister set featuring both folklore and evermore.
The changes saw several songs land on the cutting room floor, including The Archer, Long Live, the 1, and tolerate it, 'tis the damn season, and the last great american dynasty.
Of course, all eyes were on the anticipated addition of The Tortured Poets Department, which got its own set led by Taylor in a white gown and black choker reminiscent of her 2024 Grammys look.
What songs from The Tortured Poets Department did Taylor Swift add to The Eras Tour?
The Karma songstress opened the set with But Daddy I Love Him before breaking into So High School.
She then played Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? with the help of a new sliding set piece.
Down Bad and Fortnight were next, with the latter featuring the TTPD barrier noticed by fans in Taylor's recent YouTube Short.
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived saw Taylor take on a marching band set before collapsing on stage (in a move suspiciously similar to the frontman of a certain British alternative band...).
She then ditched the white dress for a black two-piece set under a gold jacket to sing I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
What were Taylor Swift's surprise songs at The Eras Tour in Paris?
After finishing off the TTPD set, Taylor returned to her usual acoustic set, kicking things off with perfectly fitting Paris on the guitar.
She then dove back into her newest era with what just might be the saddest track on the record, loml.
Following the surprise songs, Taylor kicked off the Midnights era in a dark purple tee over a new blue bodysuit.
Taylor will return to the stage in Paris for three more shows through Sunday, May 12.
Cover photo: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP