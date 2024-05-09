Taylor Swift revamps The Eras Tour setlist and outfits with The Tortured Poets Department!

Paris, France - Taylor Swift had plenty of surprises in store for the first European stop on The Eras Tour, which saw the live debut of several hits from The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift packed plenty of surprises for the first night of The Eras Tour in Europe. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Thursday's show was total chaos for Swifties both at the stadium and those watching from home.

The 34-year-old pop star debuted new outfits for nearly every set of the show – with the exception of the Reputation bodysuit.

Taylor also unexpectedly shook up the order of the eras. While Lover and Fearless remained in the first two spots, Red was moved up next, followed by Speak Now, Reputation, and a newly combined sister set featuring both folklore and evermore.

The changes saw several songs land on the cutting room floor, including The Archer, Long Live, the 1, and tolerate it, 'tis the damn season, and the last great american dynasty.

Of course, all eyes were on the anticipated addition of The Tortured Poets Department, which got its own set led by Taylor in a white gown and black choker reminiscent of her 2024 Grammys look.