Taylor Swift and Beyoncé model lucrative links between pop stars and fashion brands

The return of mega-concerts since the Covid-19 pandemic, with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé leading the way, has highlighted the lucrative links between fashion brands and pop stars.

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour sparked a frenzy for chrome fashion and rhinestone cowboy hats. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Stage costumes have long been a way for designers to gain massive exposure – think of Madonna's cone bra that helped make French designer Jean Paul Gaultier a household name in the early 1990s.



From Edith Piaf's little black dress to Elton John's whacky glasses to David Bowie's many elaborate fashion statements – music stars have often communicated with their clothes.

A pop star endorsement can have an immediate impact on a brand's bottom line.

Sales of rhinestone cowboy hats increased by more than 1,600% after Beyoncé wore one for her Renaissance tour, according to the Klarna payment platform.

Data specialists Launchmetrics estimated that Alexander McQueen saw a $7.7 million boost for dressing Beyoncé, while Versace sales jumped $6.3 million thanks to Swift.

Designer David Koma told Vogue that one of his dresses sold out within a day after being worn by Beyoncé, and he saw a 53% increase in his Instagram followers within a month.

Dsquared2 designers Dean and Dan Caten, who have also dressed Queen Bey, told the magazine, "For us, the objective is not really about sales but about image and the exposure that comes from aligning with a major artist that looks good in our clothes and fits our aesthetic."