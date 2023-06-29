Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's romance takes center stage in new Dune trailer

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are returning to the big screen with the upcoming movie Dune: Part Two, and the latest trailer has further teased their intense on-screen romance.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet will reprises their roles as Chani and Paul in Dune: Part Two, which hits theaters on November 3. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

On Thursday, fans got another look at what they can expect to see in the thrilling sci-fi sequel.

Paul Atreides (played by Chalamet) prepares to go to war for his planet in the chilling new trailer, which also highlights Paul's romance with Chani (played by Zendaya) and the debut of several new characters.

The Euphoria star has been teasing the significantly expanded storyline of her character in the sequel, and that is certainly made evident in the newest trailer.

Chani has several notable scenes in the new look, proving her role as a key player in the film's central battle as she promises to protect her people.

Paul's heroic journey is shaping up to be a rocky one as he fights the "horror" caused by his visions and seeks to prove himself as a leader after the death of his father.

Dune: Part Two, which is based on Dune by Frank Herbert, will introduce Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and more to the franchise.

Zendaya and Chalamet have already kicked off press for the flick, with both stars sharing their enthusiasm about the sequel.