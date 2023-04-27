Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and more revealed in Dune: Part Two first look

New York, New York - The Dune: Part Two era has officially begun, and fans have finally gotten their first look at Zendaya , Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and more in the highly anticipated sequel .

The first look at Dune: Part Two was unveiled on Thursday. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press

The upcoming sci-fi movie is the follow-up to 2021's Dune and is also based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel.

Returning stars Zendaya and Timothée teased the sequel at CinemaCon on Tuesday, where they debuted a trailer that has yet to be publicly released.

Thankfully for fans, a series of stills dropped on Thursday, providing the first look at several familiar faces and a few exciting newcomers in Dune: Part Two.

The new photos include the first looks at Zendaya, Timothée, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, and Dave Bautista, all reprising their roles from the first flick.

The franchise debuts of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux have also been revealed.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Zendaya and Timothée dished on how the relationship between their respective characters, Chani and Paul, develops in the second installment.