Florence Pugh spills on co-stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet

Los Angeles, California - Florence Pugh had nothing but praise for her newest co- stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya , making for one epic trio on and offscreen.

Florence Pugh (l) dished about working with and befriending Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet (r) in a new interview. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

The 27-year-old actor took part in Vanity Fair's 2023 Hollywood Issue, where she dished on all things Dune.

Pugh is set to join the cast of Dune: Part Two as Princess Irulan. The Black Widow star will join returning cast members Zendaya and Chalamet in the movie's highly-anticipated sequel, as well as franchise newcomer Austin Butler.

"To do Dune with those specific actors at the front, like Timmy [Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler] - they are remarkable people, number one, and unbelievable actors, number two," she said, per Vanity Fair.

The admiration is clearly mutual, as Pugh reveals that she shares a close relationship with her co-stars off-screen.

"I'm now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting," she said. "For me to be able to work with the 'young Hollywood' of the moment, and them being beautiful people, and then have them on my phone when I want to text them — to see that that's the direction in which our industry is going is such a wonderful feeling," she said.

Pugh has shown her love for fellow MCU star Zendaya in the past, sharing a sweet tribute to the Euphoria actor after her big Emmys win in 2020. he also previously worked with Chalamet in 2019's Little Women.