Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet reunite with stunning red carpet looks
Las Vegas, Nevada - No one can crush a red carpet quite like Zendaya!
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old reunited with Timothée Chalamet to kick off the press tour for Dune: Part Two at CinemaCon.
The Euphoria star turned heads in a stunning Louis Vuitton ensemble that featured a backless halter vest and extra-wide barrel pants.
She accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings and bangles.
Zendaya and Timothée hit the red carpet together, and the Call Me By Your Name star was the perfect hype man when she was photographed solo.
"Eat 'em up!" he yelled as she posed for the cameras, to which Z nodded and flipped her hair.
Of course, fashion wasn't the only thing that brought the stars to the event, as Zendaya and Timothée gave fans some exciting new details about the sci-fi sequel during a special presentation.
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet dish on Dune: Part Two
The first trailer for Dune: Part Two, which has yet to be publicly released, debuted at the annual movie convention.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Chalamet teased that his character Paul has gone from a "student" to a "leader" in the sequel, while Zendaya promised her role as Chani will be expanded compared to the first film.
"She's not just in dreams this time," she said of the character.
The returning costars will be joined by some impressive franchise newcomers, including Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino and Austin Butler as Feyd Rautha.
The latter will serve as a key villain for the flick, with director Denis Villeneuve calling the character an "Olympic sword-master crossed with a psychotic serial killer."
Dune: Part Two will fly into theaters on November 3.
Cover photo: Gabe Ginsberg & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP