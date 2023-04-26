Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet reunite with stunning red carpet looks

Las Vegas, Nevada - No one can crush a red carpet quite like Zendaya !

Zendaya donned a stunning Louis Vuitton ensemble for the red carpet at CinemaCon, where she reunited with Dune costar Timothée Chalamet (l). © Gabe Ginsberg & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old reunited with Timothée Chalamet to kick off the press tour for Dune: Part Two at CinemaCon.



The Euphoria star turned heads in a stunning Louis Vuitton ensemble that featured a backless halter vest and extra-wide barrel pants.

She accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings and bangles.

Zendaya and Timothée hit the red carpet together, and the Call Me By Your Name star was the perfect hype man when she was photographed solo.

"Eat 'em up!" he yelled as she posed for the cameras, to which Z nodded and flipped her hair.

Of course, fashion wasn't the only thing that brought the stars to the event, as Zendaya and Timothée gave fans some exciting new details about the sci-fi sequel during a special presentation.