Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet rock matching outfits and talk Dune: Part Two

Barcelona, Spain - Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet brought their sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two to CineEurope in Barcelona, where they showed off their enviable BFF bond with matching fits.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet promoted Dune: Part Two, as well as their solo projects at CineEurope on Tuesday. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

Nothing says friendship like coordinating clothes!

The co-stars led Warner Bros. presentation at the movie convention held in Spain on Tuesday, where they chatted about both the anticipated sequel.

While presenting Dune: Part Two together, the actors proved great minds think alike as they accidentally twinned with blue-and-black-hued ensembles.

The pair gave fans more insight into what they can expect from the characters in their second go-around.

Their on-screen counterparts, Paul and Chani, are set to continue their romance in the next chapter. Per Deadline, Zendaya told the crowd, "It's a beautiful love story; there's a war going on while they are just trying to grow up."

The Call Me by Your Name star hyped up their new co-stars in the franchise, which include the likes of Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, saying, "What a crazy new group. Everyone brought their flavor and came in fully on fire."

Also at CineEurope, Zendaya and Chalamet both promoted their respective solo projects coming down the pike from Warner Bros. - Challengers and Wonka.