Zendaya plans to "disappear" from spotlight: "I'm gonna have to go into hiding"

Los Angeles, California - After a very busy 2026, Zendaya has revealed she is planning to step out of the spotlight – at least for a little while.

Zendaya has admitted she's planning on "disappearing for a little bit" after a busy 2026 promoting four new movies hitting theaters. © Blanca CRUZ / AFP

The 29-year-old actor will star in four highly anticipated films this year alone: The Drama, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and Dune: Part Two.

On top of that, Zendaya is set to return to her Emmy-winning role as Rue on HBO's Euphoria next month.

"I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year," she said in a new interview with Fandango.

"I really appreciate everyone who supports any of my movies, or supports my career in any way."

After her promotional duties are complete, though, Zendaya said she will be "disappearing for a little bit."



"I'm gonna have to go into hiding," she joked.

Her comments aren't too surprising, as the Challengers star has been candid about how the fame that comes with her work has been difficult for her.

"I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it," she admitted in 2024.

In the meantime, she's keeping fans on their toes with some head-turning looks for The Drama's press tour.