Zendaya says she doesn't feel "cut out" for fame: "I am terrified of that part of it"

New York, New York - Zendaya got candid about feeling as though she isn't "cut out" for the A-list lifestyle she's garnered in a recent discussion alongside her Dune: Part Two co-stars.

© ALIAH ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 28-year-old was joined by fellow actors Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler and director Denis Villeneuve for a special screening and Q&A of the hit sci-fi flick in New York City on Saturday.

One audience member drew comparisons between the film's depictions of Messianic followings and modern-day fandom, which kicked off a vulnerable discussion of the challenges of fame.

"I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it," Zendaya said of her life as a celebrity, per Deadline.

"I do love my job, I'm so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this – don't get me wrong – but I am terrified of that part of it, often," she added, referring to the intense scrutiny such a high profile career in entertainment brings.

"I would like to be a person and for people to see me as that first," the Euphoria star later added.

Zendaya also touched on her famed "method dressing" on red carpets, which has seen her channel her on-screen counterparts with lavish looks at the movie's premieres.