Zendaya says she doesn't feel "cut out" for fame: "I am terrified of that part of it"
New York, New York - Zendaya got candid about feeling as though she isn't "cut out" for the A-list lifestyle she's garnered in a recent discussion alongside her Dune: Part Two co-stars.
The 28-year-old was joined by fellow actors Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler and director Denis Villeneuve for a special screening and Q&A of the hit sci-fi flick in New York City on Saturday.
One audience member drew comparisons between the film's depictions of Messianic followings and modern-day fandom, which kicked off a vulnerable discussion of the challenges of fame.
"I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it," Zendaya said of her life as a celebrity, per Deadline.
"I do love my job, I'm so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this – don't get me wrong – but I am terrified of that part of it, often," she added, referring to the intense scrutiny such a high profile career in entertainment brings.
"I would like to be a person and for people to see me as that first," the Euphoria star later added.
Zendaya also touched on her famed "method dressing" on red carpets, which has seen her channel her on-screen counterparts with lavish looks at the movie's premieres.
Zendaya has learned to wear fashion as "armor"
"I was a shy kid, always have been, and so this part isn't natural – that is a huge reason why fashion became important to me because it became like armor to pretend to go out and do the job," she explained.
Zendaya wowed fans with an epic run of dystopian chic looks – which even included a vintage cyborg suit – as she promoted Dune: Part Two earlier this year.
Shortly after, she kept the show-stopping ensembles coming with "tenniscore" outfits inspired by her sports-centric flick Challengers.
The Emmy winner shared a similar explanation for her approach to the red carpets during an appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark in April.
"Even in press tours, it's a way to continue the creativity from the film," she said.
"I like to just create characters because ultimately, sometimes, doing this for a living feels a little weird and awkward, and I'm more of a shy, introverted person, so I get to create these characters."
Cover photo: ALIAH ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP