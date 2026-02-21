Xbox boss Phil Spencer retires as Microsoft shakes up gaming unit

Redmond, Washington - Microsoft on Friday put out word that Xbox stalwart Phil Spencer is retiring, in a shakeup of leadership at the tech titan's video game unit.

Phil Spencer speaks at the Xbox media briefing on the eve of the annual E3 video game extravaganza in Los Angeles, California, on June 9, 2014. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Former Instacart chief operating officer Asha Sharma will take over as head of Microsoft Gaming, with Matt Booty becoming executive vice president and chief content officer.

"As we celebrate Xbox's 25th year, the opportunity and innovation agenda in front of us is expansive," Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said in a message to employees.

"I am long on gaming and its role at the center of our consumer ambition."

Changes to the gaming team include Sarah Bond leaving her job as Xbox president "to begin a new chapter" away from Microsoft, according to the company.

The shakeup comes as cloud computing and artificial intelligence have become priorities at Microsoft, driving revenue growth but also massive spending on infrastructure to power the technology.

"When I walked through Microsoft's doors as an intern in June of 1988, I could never have imagined the products I'd help build, the players and customers we'd serve or the extraordinary teams I'd be lucky enough to join," Spencer said in a message to colleagues.

"It's been an epic ride and truly the privilege of a lifetime."