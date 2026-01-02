FBI thwarts ISIS-inspired New Year's Eve terror attack in North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina - The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently announced that they managed to disrupt a possible New Year's terrorist attack being planned in North Carolina.

The FBI recently announced that they arrested a North Carolina man who was planning a deadly ISIS-inspired New Year's Eve attack. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Christian Sturdivant (18) of Mint Hill was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly planning to "use knives and hammers to execute a deadly New Year's Eve attack at a grocery store and a fast food restaurant in support of the Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham."



The FBI began tracking Sturdivant in mid-December, as he began sharing social media posts in support of ISIS and began communications with an agent he believed was an ISIS recruiter.

On December 29, law enforcement conducted a search of Sturdivant's home, where they discovered handwritten documents related to the attacks outlining his plans and possible targets, which included non-Muslims, LGBTQ+ individuals, and law enforcement.

They also uncovered a Kevlar vest, mask, tactical gloves, knives, and a hammer.

Sturdivant is now facing a charge of "attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization."



In a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel said Sturdivant "wanted to be a soldier for ISIS" with the stunt, but the FBI "put a stop to that."