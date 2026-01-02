FBI thwarts ISIS-inspired New Year's Eve terror attack in North Carolina
Charlotte, North Carolina - The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently announced that they managed to disrupt a possible New Year's terrorist attack being planned in North Carolina.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Christian Sturdivant (18) of Mint Hill was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly planning to "use knives and hammers to execute a deadly New Year's Eve attack at a grocery store and a fast food restaurant in support of the Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham."
The FBI began tracking Sturdivant in mid-December, as he began sharing social media posts in support of ISIS and began communications with an agent he believed was an ISIS recruiter.
On December 29, law enforcement conducted a search of Sturdivant's home, where they discovered handwritten documents related to the attacks outlining his plans and possible targets, which included non-Muslims, LGBTQ+ individuals, and law enforcement.
They also uncovered a Kevlar vest, mask, tactical gloves, knives, and a hammer.
Sturdivant is now facing a charge of "attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization."
In a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel said Sturdivant "wanted to be a soldier for ISIS" with the stunt, but the FBI "put a stop to that."
"The message from the FBI is clear," he added. "Anyone who supports ISIS or other terrorist groups cannot hide and will be held accountable in our justice system."
