Mississippi "Goon Squad" cops tortured two Black men for hours in horrific attack

Richland, Mississippi - Six white Mississippi police officers tortured two innocent Black men using a sex toy, Tasers, and a sword in an hours-long attack that ended with one victim shot through the mouth and neck, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

The monstrous assault, and its subsequent cover-up in which the men left one victim bleeding as they hid evidence of their crimes, is the latest racist stain on US policing.



"The defendants in this case tortured and inflicted unspeakable harm on their victims, egregiously violated the civil rights of citizens who they were supposed to protect, and shamefully betrayed the oath they swore as law enforcement officers," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Five now-former members of Mississippi's Rankin County Sheriff's Department and one former member of the Richland Police Department pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges including civil rights conspiracy, deprivation of rights under color of law, and obstruction of justice.

All six acknowledged that while responding to a report of suspicious activity on January 24 this year, they kicked in a door at a house and began a sustained and unprovoked attack on two Black men there.

They handcuffed the men and racially abused them, warning them to "stay out of Rankin County," the DoJ said.

"The defendants punched and kicked the men, tased them 17 times, forced them to ingest liquids, and assaulted them with a dildo," a press release said.

They also hit one man multiple times with a metal sword and a wooden kitchen implement, the DoJ said.